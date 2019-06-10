Hartlepool ‘ultra adventurer’ Paul Suggitt has set off on his toughest challenge yet – walking almost 200 miles in his bare feet.

Paul, 50, who aims to cross the country in 13 days, set off on the Barefoot Challenge on Saturday, June 8.

Paul is walking for 13 days straight across the country with nothing on his feet

He is following the Wainwright's route from St Bees Head on the West Coast of Cumbria, through 195 miles of mountains and country trails as he heads for Robin Hoods Bay on the North Yorkshire coast.

In 2016, Paul, raised money for the Chris Lucas Trust, a North East charity that funds research into an aggressive form of teenage cancer, by running, walking and cycling 10,000 in all weathers over the year.

But he says the Barefoot Challenge is his biggest challenge to date, both mentally and physically.

The challenge got off to a very wet start when Storm Miguel moved across the country on Saturday.

The route Paul is taking in his challenge.

Paul, a website and app developer, said on the challenge’s Facebook page at the end of the first day: “Was it hard? Yup... the weather was atrocious as you may have seen.

“I’m ‘aware’ of the impact on my feet today due to the terrain but a night’s sleep and airing them out (plus applying some potions you lovely folks have given me) will see them ready for one of the toughest days of the whole challenge tomorrow, as I leave Ennerdale Water and head over the mountains and finish near Rothswaite.

“I have met some great people on my travels today. Lovely to meet you all and thanks for the encouragement.”

Paul, a dad-of-two is once again raising money for the Chris Lucas Trust. He was joined at the walk’s start by Chris’s mum Lynn Lucas.

He is also doing it in aid of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity which is training up a host of volunteer first aiders and first responders across the town.

Paul has been preparing for the challenge for months by walking around Hartlepool in his bare feet and has also had to undergo physiotherapy with Ian Glass to get over a previous knee injury.

Supporters can follow Paul every step of the way through his live tracker and daily updates on his Facebook page Paul Suggitt – Ultimate Adventurer.