Hartlepool United gives free season tickets to reward two town Covid heroes
The Mayor of Hartlepool has praised the generosity of Hartlepool United after the club donated two season tickets to give away to a local Covid hero.
Councillor Brenda Loynes received the tickets from Assistant Manager Tony Sweeney on a visit to Victoria Park.
They will be given away as prizes in a free draw later this month at a complimentary performance of Hartlepool Borough Council’s summer pantomime Snow White.
The show has been arranged especially for NHS staff and other individuals who have made a significant contribution to fighting Covid or keeping daily life functioning during the pandemic.
Councillor Loynes who was accompanied to Victoria Park by her consort and husband Councillor Dennis Loynes, said: “This is a really generous gesture by the club and one which will help us to further recognise and reward the selfless efforts of the town’s Covid heroes.
"I’d like to thank Chairman Raj Singh and everyone else connected with the Club for their support.
“The donation of the tickets is a further example of the great working relationship that exists between the council and the club as demonstrated recently by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore ways of securing the club’s long-term future.”
Councillor Loynes’ visit came as Hartlepool United prepare to kick off the new season on Saturday, August 7, after their promotion to the English Football League (EFL).
Hartlepool United Chairman Raj Singh said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Mayor and the initiative to recognise key workers’ contributions during the pandemic.
“The football club is an integral part of the community of Hartlepool and we are keen to support worthy causes in the area.
"Keith Knobbs and his team at Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation also do a lot of great work under the banner of the football club across the area.”
Snow White will run from Friday August 20, to Monday, August 30 at Hartlepool Borough Hall and feature Steph Aird in her pantomime debut as the Magic Mirror and Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent finalist, impressionist Danny Posthill.
Book at www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com or call (01429) 890000.
The free performance for Covid heroes will take place at 2pm on Sunday August 22.