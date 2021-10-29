Pools say they are looking for someone full of cheeky charm to take on the role and add to the match day atmosphere at Victoria Park.

It follows Michael Evans stepping down from the role after almost 10 years at the end of last season.

H’Angus, a nod to the famous town legend of the hanging of a shipwrecked monkey, has been cheering up fans with his funny antics since he was first introduced in 1999.

Do you have what it takes to be the new H'Angus?

In the job advert on Hartlepool United’s website the club said: "You'll need plenty of stamina, plus a real flair for improvisation as interacting with our fans on Matchday as this is a big part of the role.

"You will also need a flexible approach to the role you play and the hours you work, and naturally bring a positive, upbeat and team spirited personality.”

Michael, 37, who is originally from Trimdon, said he felt it was time to give someone else a chance after Pools won promotion back to the football league.

He last played H’Angus in the National League play offs earlier this year.

Michael Evans is bowing out after playing H'Angus for almost 10 years. Picture by FRANK REID

Michael, who is also a Hartlepool season ticket holder, said: “I have loved every minute of it.

"I’ve supported them since boyhood with my dad, so getting to lead your team out week in week out has to be up there with one of the best things ever.”

H’Angus was previously played by Stuart Drummond who famously ran for mayor while in the suit before giving it up after he became elected.

Prior to Michael, Scott Llewellyn breathed life into the mischievous mascot.

During his time in the role Michael appeared on BBC’s The One Show as part of an initiative to inspire children to get active, and in 2016 joined Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling on one of his charity marathon walks.

Michael’s advice to the new H’Angus is: “Just bring something of your own and don’t be shy!”

Applicants are being asked to send a copy of their CV, including clear details of their height, and an up to date head shot to: [email protected]

An advanced DBS check would also be preferable.

