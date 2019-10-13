Hartlepool United legends live up to their name in special charity match - and you'll never believe the final score

Former HUFC players at the match

The match, which was the brainchild of former Pools captain Micky Barron, saw club legends like Ritchie Humphreys and Tommy Miller go head to head with a team of fans.

More than 100 supporters turned out to cheer on the two teams in the unique match despite the extremely wet weather.

As anticipated, Hartlepool’s legends quickly ran away with the game with the former players scoring 19 goals to the fans’ zero.

HUFC Supporters team ahead of the game

Highlights of the game included a surreal substitute appearance from Pools mascot H'Angus the Monkey – who was even penalised for trying to punch the ball into the net.

Micky Barron’s son, Charlie, also scored a goal with his first touch after also coming on the pitch as a substitute.

But the man of the match went to the fans team’s goalkeeper who saved a penalty against Richie Humphreys while the scoreline was still 0-0.

Unfortunately, the clean slate was short lived and the legends went on to put 19 goals in the back of the net.

Former HUFC player Ritchie Humphreys in action

The game was organised to support Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) and Hartlepool United’s Youth Academy for budding stars of the future.

The line up included Tommy Miller, Efion Williams, Ritchie Humphreys, Antony Sweeney, John Brackstone, Mark Tinkler, James Brown, Michael Nelson, Kevin Henderson, Ben Clark and Dimi Konstantopoulos.

The players, who played for the club during their golden period during the Noughties, took to the pitch at Hornby Park, Seaton Carew, on Sunday, October 13.

Ahead of the match, Richard Ward, chair of HUST, said: “During the summer we met up with Micky Barron and did an interview and catch up about former players.

Former HUFC player Eifion Willims

“Afterwards he said wouldn’t it be good if we could get some of the guys back together.

“He was the one who kickstarted it and he’s done a really good job with the players.

“We decided to call it Legends versus Fans.

“The players are Pools icons from some really good times such as promotions, play offs and the game at Cardiff.”

Match officials line up.

Despite the miserable weather, the 90-minute match kicked off at 2pm.