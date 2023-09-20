Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The travelling fans must have feared the worst after Pools surrendered an early lead for the third successive away game.

Ahead at the J Davidson Stadium through Oliver Finney’s 15th minute strike, they were behind by the break thanks to Isaac Marriott’s 23rd minute leveller and Lewis Baines’s added time strike.

But Askey’s side – who lost at both Chesterfield and Oxford City after opening the scoring – did not wilt and equalised in the 76th minute when substitute Joel Grey fired home after combining with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey, left, on the touchline at Tuesday's clash at Altrincham.

They also had chances to regain the lead before settling for a point after two consecutive defeats.

Pools are in seventh – the final play-off spot - ahead of Saturday’s trip to London to face 15th place Dagenham & Redbridge.

Yet they are still looking for that elusive clean sheet after 10 National League matches.

Askey, while admitting that his side were aiming for a win, said after Tuesday’s draw: “You start the game, you go one up but we have shown the same frailties as we have all season.

"What we have to take heart from is our second-half performance where we have shown a lot more commitment and that’s what we have got to do from now until the end of the season.”

"Hopefully what was said at half time was taken on board, I think it was.

"It just shows we are not going to win every game but what we can do is show the commitment we have shown in the second half.”

The manager also praised Kieran Burton after the 19-year-old defender’s first competitive start for the club following his summer move from Scarborough Athletic.

Askey told BBC Tees: “Kieran, 19, is someone who you are looking to progress, we were looking to get him out on loan.

"But the situation is I think there was not nothing to lose in bringing him in.”

Looking ahead to Dagenham, Askey added: “We can take heart from our second-half performance into Dagenham and we have a real good chance.”