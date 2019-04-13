Hartlepool United players joining fundraisers hoping to pass £30,000 milestone for town’s hospice

A fantastic charity walk could reach an important milestone this year in raising cash for Hartlepool’s hospice.

For the sixth year running, a three-mile ramble is being held around Castle Eden Dene and it has raised a superb £26,000 over the years so far.

The annual walk always attracts a big turnout.

Organisers are hoping this year’s walk will help push that total over the £30,000 milestone.

Tommy Miller, of Peterlee and District Lions, is once again organising the event which is being held in aid of Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

The walk, which will be held on Sunday, April 28, takes a circular route around Castle Eden Dene.

It will start and finish at the Hearts of Oak pub in Peterlee.

We’re hoping to reach £30,000 and it would be great to see a big turnout. The walk attracts people and families of all ages who enjoy a relaxed morning stroll amongst some lovely scenery. Tommy Miller

For anyone who is interested in taking part, registration opens at 9.30am and the walk starts at 10am.

Past and current Hartlepool United players will be among those taking part including Tommy Miller who is the son of the walk organiser Tommy Miller Senior.

Tommy has supported his dad and Alice House by attending all of the walks which have been held so far, along with his family.

Organisers say that other famous faces will also be tackling the three-mile route and they will be announced soon.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, praised the efforts which go into the event.

She said: “Tommy and his fellow Lions are great supporters of Alice House and have raised over £26,000 for patient care since the first walk. This includes money raised in memory of Tommy’s wife Kath.

“It is always lovely to work with Tommy on this event and we would like to say a huge thank you for all his hard work over the years.”

Tommy said: “We are hoping to reach the £30,000 mark this year and it would be great to see a big turnout. The walk attracts people and families of all ages who come and enjoy a relaxed morning stroll amongst some lovely scenery.

“More importantly, we are there to help the patients of Alice House, which is a wonderful cause.”

To find out more, or to register for the sponsored walk, contact Tommy on 07970 189681, Janice on (01429) 855536 or email: Janice at jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk.