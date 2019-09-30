Hartlepool Vision Support invites community to learn about its '100-year plan' after rebranding from Hartlepool Blind Welfare Association
A Hartlepool charity is inviting the community to find out about their vision for the future as it continues to celebrate its centenary.
The former Hartlepool Blind Welfare Association has undergone a rebrand complete with a new name, logo and premises.
It is now called Hartlepool Vision Support to more accurately reflect what it does and is now located within Cafe One77 on York Road after relocating from Avenue Road last October.
On Wednesday, October 16, they are holding an official relaunch at a drop-in event when people can find out all about the services they offer to anyone in Hartlepool with sight loss.
Manager Barbara McLeod said: “This year we have been planning our relaunch and have rebranded ourselves with a new logo.
“We want to make it clear that we have not closed. During a consultation we found a couple of things not right with the name Hartlepool Blind Welfare Association.
“People thought you have to be blind but you can still be registered as a blind person but have some element of sight.
“Also the word welfare dated back to the war.”
Their large old building in Avenue Road was also not fit for their purpose and a drain on resources to maintain.
Hartlepool Vision Support has around 500 members who access services including home visiting, IT classes tailored to members’ individual needs, sport activities, crafts, cookery lessons and outings.
The upcoming drop in event will also be supported by partner local charities, and representatives from technology companies showcasing various products for people with sight loss.
Paintings and crafts by the charity’s members will also be on display along with information about the organisation’s long history, and a buffet.
Barbara added: “The biggest aim is to raise our profile so people know who we are and where we are and say this is us for hopefully the next 100 years.”
The event is on from 11am-3pm and all are welcome.
Hartlepool Vision Support is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.