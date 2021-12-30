Hartlepool woman, 97, awarded medal from Diabetes UK after living with illness for 60 years
A Hartlepool woman has said she is “over the moon” after receiving a medal from Diabetes UK.
Herta Lynn, 97, was awarded the Robert Lawrence medal in recognition for living with diabetes for more than 60 years.
Herta, who still injects herself and is very independent, has said she never expected to receive a medal after getting diagnosed with the disease over 60 years ago.
“I was over the moon,” said Herta on getting the medal.
She continued: “I’ve been a diabetic for over 60 years and I always managed to be everything that I wanted to be.
"I’m getting a bit old now, but I’m still here.
"I never thought I would get a medal like that.”
Herta, who is originally from Flensburg in Germany, still looks after her house and gets her own shopping.
She said: "I just have to persevere with what I can do.
"I have survived all these years. I’m doing alright.”
Herta moved to Hartlepool in 1947 after meeting her husband Alan Lynn, who was from the town, at the end of the Second World War.
During the war, Alan helped capture some 116 prisoners in Fort Montbarey in Brest, France, and was awarded the Bronze Star medal by the Americans in 1944.
The couple had two children, Raymond, who passed away seven years ago at the age of 63, and Ken, 73, who now lives in New Zealand.
Herta has said she couldn’t speak English when she and Alan met, but he knew German well.
They married in Flensburg June 1947 in a Danish Church and had a horse drawn carriage with half the township turning up for the wedding.
Herta was one of the first people to move to Owton Manor in the mid 1950s and worked cleaning houses before starting a job at Siemens.
Ken, who moved to New Zealand in 2003, added: “Mum came to Hartlepool which was a very brave move at the end of the war.
"It can't have been easy learning a new language as well.”
He continued: "She has always been active, travelling the North East on buses but obviously has slowed down of late. She even travelled here to New Zealand on her own about six or seven years ago.
"I’m so very proud of her.”