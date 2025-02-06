Hartlepool woman arrested in Cleveland Police’s month-long fraud campaign

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST
Police have arrested a woman in Hartlepool on suspicion of fraud as part of a month-long campaign.

On Thursday, February 6, a 32-year-old woman was arrested at a property in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Police say she is suspected of using other people’s personal details to set up accounts with reputable companies to order a number of items worth around £1,000.

Officers were alerted to when debt collectors contacted the alleged victims who then reported it.

The arrest was made as part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Henhouse, which is a month-long campaign undertaken by officers to tackle suspected fraud cases.

Detective Inspector Amanda Badger, who is leading the operation for Cleveland Police, said: “This morning’s operation has been successful as we continue to target individuals suspected of committing fraudulent activity and highlights how members of the public can protect themselves from becoming a victim."

