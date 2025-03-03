A woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style with her family and friends while also receiving a letter from the King and Queen.

Lily Mason, nee Wilcox, marked her 100th birthday at Westview Lodge Care Home, in West View Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, February 27.

She enjoyed fresh fish and chips for lunch from Saxons Fish & Chips, in Easington Road, and cake and drinks with her family in the afternoon.

Speaking about how it felt to turn 100, she said: “It was no different than what it was at 21.”

Lily was born in West Street, in Hartlepool, and was one of six siblings, namely Harry, Joan, Ernest, Andrew and Dorene.

At the age of 10, Lily’s mum, Alice Wilcox, sadly died, so Lily and two of her siblings were sent to different homes by her father Ernest Wilcox to live with family.

Lily, who went to the Exchange School, in Mainsforth Terrace, was sent to live in Bradford where she ended up working at the Salts Mill, in Shipley.

In her thirties, Lily came home to Hartlepool where she met her late husband, Harry Mason, who was a storeman at Catterick Garrison.

Lily enjoyed a day of celebrations at Westview Lodge Care Home with her family that spans four generations.

The happy couple got married at Hart Road Methodist Church in 1961 and were married for 21 years before Harry sadly died in 1982.

Lily has led a long and full life, with one family member recalling how when she was young, “they could go to the beach through a tunnel from where they lived in old Hartlepool”.

Speaking about Lily, her family said: “She is loving and caring and thoughtful. Everyone loves her. She does not complain, she just gets on with it and takes things as they come.”

Lily was inundated with cards and gifts from both family members and local businesses on her special day.

Pictured from left are the Wilcox siblings, namely Harry Wilcox, Joan Parker nee Wilcox, Ernest Wilcox, Lily Mason nee Wilcox, Andrew Wilcox and Doren Dwyer nee Wilcox.

Wellbeing coordinator Valerie Stead said: “I’d just like to thank all of the businesses that donated things for Lily’s special day.”

Westview Lodge Care Home would like to thank Nando’s, McDonald’s, One Stop, Giftwrap Creations, Tickety Boo Bakery, KFC, Pizza Hut, Cozzmic Cakes, Saxons Fish Shop, Laser Shack and Personalised Gifts by Beccy.

Speaking about her secret to a long and happy life, Lily said: “Just get on with it and be good.”