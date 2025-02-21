Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman shouted homophobic comments at a police officer before later posting a video of the incident on social media.

Georgia Schofield, 26, admitted harassing the female officer after police answered reports of an assault in the town’s Lowthian Road on March 20 of last year.

A judge heard how she was seen “laughing and shouting” towards the officer before sharing a recording of the comments with her TikTok followers on April 3.

While the officer was said to be “deeply upset” by the remarks, Schofield’s solicitor insisted his client did not have a “criminal agenda” and instead did things “that are stupid or daft”.

Georgia Schofield, 26, pictured here at an earlier court appearance, has admitted harassing a police officer.

Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, initially pleaded not guilty to one charge of harassment on her first appearance at court back in November before changing her plea to guilty on the morning of her trial on February 19.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, heard how she became “agitated” after police arrived at the scene of the alleged assault by a man on a woman and made the comments while the officer was in a police van.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, told the court how the officer was “deeply upset” by having “her protected character outed like that just conducting her duties".

Neil Taylor, mitigating for Schofield, said: “She accepts responsibility. The officer never heard the words though. So it was hearsay until it was shown to her.”

Mr Taylor added: “The important thing is that there has been no repetition of this behaviour.

"She accepts she should not have used those words.

"However frustrated or upset you are, you have to choose your words carefully, and there are certain words you cannot use.”

He continued: “She is not someone with a criminal agenda. She is someone who does things that are stupid or daft.”

Sentencing Schofield, District Judge Steven Hood told her: “I understand that people get frustrated by the lack of action by other people.

"But those kinds of words have no place in society.”

Schofield, who the court heard had “a number of previous offences”, was given a £270 fine and ordered to pay a £108 victim surcharge.

No additional court costs were added.