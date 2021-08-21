Hartlepool woman launches fundraiser to help best friend fighting brain tumour get a new wig

Lyndsay Hogg has set up a fundraising appeal to help provide a wig for her best friend Angela Fletcher after seeing how upset she was over losing her hair.

Angela, 54, was diagnosed with a Stage 4 brain tumour at the end of 2019 after being rushed into hospital for what what she believed to be sinus pain.

She had to undergo an emergency operation and receive radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The mother-of-one has just completed another course of treatment but has been losing hair.

Best friend Lyndsay, 39, now wants to help bring Angela “back to her usual bubbly self” and “give her one less worry”.

Lyndsay, who also helped raise money for Angela after the diagnosis in November 2019, said: “She has enough going on and I wanted to give her one less worry.

"She can’t believe how everybody has got behind her and wanted her to feel better in herself.”

Angela, who is a single mum to 14-year-old Jack, previously had a wig made although it was not suitable and could not be fixed by the hairdresser.

Lyndsay has said that the £250 fundraiser and people’s support have been a boost for Angela.

Lyndsay, who founded her business Hogg Global Logistics in 2019, said: "I think she felt like it was a bit of a lifeline for her. She’s been so worried about her hair.

"She’s a fighter, but this did get her down a little bit.

Angela and Lyndsay became friends after meeting through their sons’ primary school, Sacred Heart.

Lyndsay said: "It’s been very, very hard, but Angela has such a great personality that she lifts everybody around her.

"It’s almost like she isn’t going through the battle, it’s just a day to day thing for her now. She’s very matter of fact about it but I really admire her strength.

"If I was in the same situation that she’s in I’d like to think I would handle it the same way as she does. She’s kept her sense of humour about it and she’s just a lovely person."

You can donate by visiting Go Fund Me online and searching for “Help Angela with her hair”.

