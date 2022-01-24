Hartlepool Women’s March a success as organisers hope to hold another one next year

The all inclusive march took place on Saturday afternoon in a bid to make the streets safer for everyone.

Ele Doherty, 18, has said that the march, which is the first one she has ever organised, was well-attended with both women and men coming to show their support.

The event was held at the Victory Square War Memorial and started with a speech by Ele about violence against women.

Organiser Ele Doherty at the march on Saturday (January 22).

People at the march then shared their experiences and feedback with Ele.

She said: “When I was saying my speech, I felt like the whole town went quiet. Everywhere was quiet as I was talking.

"When I finished my speech a man came up to me, gave me a fist bump and said ‘I agree with everything you’ve just said, you’re amazing.’

Ele continued: "I was really, really nervous but the women that came out to see me were so amazing and understanding. The men that came out to see me as well were really amazing and understanding.

"It was really nice. I would definitely do it again.”

Ele decided to organise the march at the end of last year after reading about Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, whose body was discovered on November 23 after she disappeared in Plymouth three days earlier on her way to meet with friends.

Speaking to the Mail back in November, Ele said it had affected her “a lot”.

She said at the time: "I am a woman walking late at night and I don’t feel safe, and we have to be aware in the daytime."

The event was attended by both women and men.

The event came as the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa ignited concerns about the safety of women last year.

Ele has added that the police have been in touch to invite her to become the spokeswoman for a group and she is “absolutely” hoping to hold a similar march in town next year.

She added: "I will always be battling and I’ll always be fighting for that fight of making the streets safer for women.”

