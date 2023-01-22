Hartlepool youth centre renamed in memory of 'man of the people' Gus Robinson

The late Gus Robinson's wife, Judith Stannard, and many of his colleagues and friends were present when a commemorative photograph of him was unveiled on an interior wall at the Throston Youth Project, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool.

The venue, run by Hartlepool Borough Council, will now be known as the Gus Robinson Centre.

Judith said: “This building was so important to Gus because it was formerly the Boys Welfare Club where he spent so much time.

Judith Stannard, the late Gus Robinson's wife, in front of the Gus Robinson framed photograph after the unveiling ceremony. Picture by Tom Banks.

“He was regularly here educating the children of the town in his own way. He had such a passion for the youth here in Hartlepool.

"The building is owned by the Gus Robinson Foundation, a charity set up in his name following his sudden death in 2011.

"It is an open access youth club and library among other things as part of the Throston Youth Project.

"After discussions between our charity, the Gus Robinson Foundation, and the PFC Trust, who we work closely with, we all felt it was fitting to name this building the Gus Robinson Centre.”

Judith with friends and family at the newly-named Gus Robinson Centre,

Gary Riches, assistant principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, had a tear in his eye as he recalled how his working life all started under Gus’ wing at Gus’s construction, plumbing and electrical firm, Gus Robinson Developments.

He said: “The Gus Robinson Centre truly does mark the legacy of Gus and the exceptional work he did across communities within the town, particularly with the work he did for young

people.

"I’m now privileged to work at Hartlepool College where part of our mission is to transform lives and I’m proud to say that Gus Robinson transformed my life.

George Stannard, a trustee of the Gus Robinson Foundation and PFC Trust, added: "Gus was a man of the people who was passionate about this building and from today it will be rightly known in his name.

"Last night up to 40 children were here taking part in various activities and the sports hall is in use all of the time.

