Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice given generous donation from PFC Trust to transform gardens
The gardens at the hospice have been improved thanks to the support of PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly.
Each room now has its own private patio, giving patients and their loved ones the opportunity to spend quality time outside.
Hospice fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, said: “Since Frances’ first visit to Alice House earlier this year, she has shown incredible warmth and generosity towards our patients. From becoming a patron, to personally funding the refurbishment of our patient gardens and everything else in between, Frances has made a huge difference in a very short time here at the hospice.
Ms Connolly said: “Alice House has told us that it has already made a difference to patients’ experiences, with loved ones able to sit with family members in the garden. It’s been lovely to see an immediate positive impact.”