The gardens at the hospice have been improved thanks to the support of PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly.

Each room now has its own private patio, giving patients and their loved ones the opportunity to spend quality time outside.

Hospice fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, said: “Since Frances’ first visit to Alice House earlier this year, she has shown incredible warmth and generosity towards our patients. From becoming a patron, to personally funding the refurbishment of our patient gardens and everything else in between, Frances has made a huge difference in a very short time here at the hospice.

From left, fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, and the founder of the PFC Trust, Frances Connolly.