News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice given generous donation from PFC Trust to transform gardens

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has been given a generous donation by a charitable trust to improve patients’ experiences.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

The gardens at the hospice have been improved thanks to the support of PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly.

Each room now has its own private patio, giving patients and their loved ones the opportunity to spend quality time outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hospice fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, said: “Since Frances’ first visit to Alice House earlier this year, she has shown incredible warmth and generosity towards our patients. From becoming a patron, to personally funding the refurbishment of our patient gardens and everything else in between, Frances has made a huge difference in a very short time here at the hospice.

From left, fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, and the founder of the PFC Trust, Frances Connolly.From left, fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, and the founder of the PFC Trust, Frances Connolly.
From left, fundraising senior manager at Alice House Hospice, Julie Hildreth, and the founder of the PFC Trust, Frances Connolly.
Most Popular

Ms Connolly said: “Alice House has told us that it has already made a difference to patients’ experiences, with loved ones able to sit with family members in the garden. It’s been lovely to see an immediate positive impact.”

Read More
Hartlepool Brownies and Guides raise hundreds for Alice House Hospice
Related topics:Hartlepool