Hartlepool's MP quits, the Tall Ships Races announce their return and other big stories from March in 2021

It was announced that the town was to be a host port for the Tall Ships Races in 2023 after memorably holding the event back in 2010.

A new freeport was given the green light by the Government and was said to result in a “tsunami of jobs”.

And more of us got jabbed as the Covid vaccine roll-out continued.

Elsewhere on the political front, MP Mike Hill dramatically quit.

There were lots more stories making the headlines. Scroll down to see how many you remember.

1. Our ship comes in It was announced that Hartlepool had been selected to host the world famous Tall Ships again in summer 2023. Bosses from Hartlepool council, museum, marina and the combined authority welcomed the news.

2. Life's a drag for Anthony 21-year-old Anthony Layton also known as Celeste St Clair was preparing to compete in the final of Miss Drag UK in March.

3. Freeport confirmed The Government announced the creation of a new Teesside Freeport, including the Port of Hartlepool, which is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract major investment.

4. A shot in the arm The Covid vaccine programme continued to roll out and was opened up to people aged 60 to 63 this month.