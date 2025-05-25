Here are the places that received the most noise complaints in 2024.Here are the places that received the most noise complaints in 2024.
Hartlepool’s noisiest streets: 22 roads that received the most noise complaints in 2024

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Latest figures for noise complaints across the town have been released by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 182 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2024, 76 of which related to animal noise, including barking dogs.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 41 complaints, followed by 23 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs, bells and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received two or more noise complaints last year.

Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for machinery.

1. Owton Manor Lane

Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for machinery.


Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for people noise.

2. Spring Garden Road

Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for people noise.


Two noise complaints were made on this street. One for machinery and one was unidentified.

3. Eamont Gardens

Two noise complaints were made on this street. One for machinery and one was unidentified.


Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for music and one for people noise.

4. Leamington Parade

Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for music and one for people noise.





