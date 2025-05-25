Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 182 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2024, 76 of which related to animal noise, including barking dogs.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music with 41 complaints, followed by 23 complaints for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against vehicle repairs, bells and DIY.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received two or more noise complaints last year.

1 . Owton Manor Lane Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for machinery. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Spring Garden Road Two noise complaints were made on this road. One for barking dogs and one for people noise. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Eamont Gardens Two noise complaints were made on this street. One for machinery and one was unidentified. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales