A Hartlepool film and TV production firm is celebrating the release of a major new movie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea and Sky Pictures, based in Tower Street, has produced Lore, an original new horror-comedy anthology film.

Filmed locally with a budget of under £100,000, the film centres on an isolated group of backpackers telling their favourite spooky stories around a campfire but which soon start to have very real consequences for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It premiered on the Icon Film Channel on August 26 and hits cinemas on September 27.

Lore is a horror anthology film shot in and around Hartlepool and the North East.

Adam Boabda, managing director of Sea and Sky Pictures, is the film’s producer.

He told the Mail: “A number of years ago I was approached by one of the writers and we started to develop it.

"During the pandemic we decided to just go ahead and do it. We managed to get some brilliant talent on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Richard Brake who is a bit of a horror icon, Bill Fellows who is a local legend, and we brought Rufus Hound up to Hartlepool to shoot.

The poster for the movie Lore.

"We shot the majority of the film in Hartlepool and around including Seaton Carew, Fishburn and the Odeon cinema in North Shields.

"It has been quite a long road to make the film but we are about to release, and I’m over the moon that it is getting a UK release first.”

Lore has already won a number of awards after being screened at festivals, including FrightFest in London which led to it finding a distributor in Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Bouabda of Sea and Sky Pictures.

The film has been described as “a blend of Hammer House of Horror with dashes of Black Mirror”.

It will be available by Video on demand through various streaming platforms from October 21.

Adam, 43, added: “It is a brilliant Halloween film. It quite scary in parts but also funny. There’s a real good mix of all kinds of horror genre with ghosts, monsters, a cult, slasher and just some creepy story telling.”

The film is a bit of a departure for Sea and Sky Pictures, which mostly develops comedy for companies like the BBC.

However, it is also developing another feature film, with one in pre-production, and the door to Lore left open for a potential sequel.