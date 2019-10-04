Hartlepool's Sky Sports star Jeff Stelling shares selfie in hospital after injuring hand
TV favourite Jeff Stelling has been sent get well soon messages after he posted a picture of himself in hospital with an injured hand on social media.
The popular Sky Soccer Saturday host and Hartlepool United president shared a selfie looking a bit sorry for himself in a hospital bed with his right hand in plaster suspended in the air to his 26,000 Twitter followers.
His caption simply read: “Ow! There’s a hand in there somewhere!”
Jeff, who began his career on the Hartlepool Mail, did not give any more detail about how it happened leading to much light-hearted speculation and banter among followers.
One joked: “The Sky Sports canteen staff finally get their revenge.”
Another quipped: “Did Kammy (Chris Kamara) boobytrap the biscuit jar get well soon Sir Jeff.”
There were also plenty of get well messages. One person tweeted: “Hope it's not too painful Jeff. Get better soon and get back on the box.”
Ex Southampton footballer and football pundit Francis Benalis said: “Swift recovery Jeff. All the best and see you soon.”
Jeff is due to host this week’s Soccer Saturday reviewing all the day’s football action – including his beloved Hartlepool United – from behind the Sky Sports desk.
It remains to be seen where he will be fit enough in time.
Just last month, Jeff completed four walking marathons in four days in the latest of his challenges to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.
Together with the proceeds from previous challenges he is expected to have raised over £1 million.