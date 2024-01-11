A Hartlepool church is seeking donations in a bid to carry out an "ambitious" regeneration project to restore a historic organ.

The organ at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, in St Paul’s Road, has “fallen into disrepair” and now needs around £9,000 in investment to bring it back to its former glory.

The instrument was originally built for the Wesley Chapel in 1908, which closed as a church in 1973, with the organ relocated to St Joseph’s in 1977.

The Very Reverend Canon Paul Douthwaite, the parish priest at St Joseph’s, said: “The recent fire at the Wesley Chapel has highlighted how providential it was that over 40 years ago St Joseph’s Church provided a home for the magnificent organ that had been played there for over sixty years.

Canon Paul with Jonathan Brash at St Joseph’s Church.

“Having only been in Hartlepool a short time it became apparent that an instrument of such grandeur and providence should not be neglected.

“Whilst work has begun on the organ, and we can begin to hear how beautiful it will sound when fully restored, we have some way to go in raising funds before the instrument can sing to its full potential. Every little helps.”

It was built by renowned organ manufacturers Harrison and Harrision, who are known for their work on instruments in Cambridge’s King’s College, Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Festival Hall.

The church organ in situ at St Joseph's.

Canon Paul recently met with councillor Jonathan Brash, ward representative for Burn Valley on Hartlepool Borough Council and Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the town, who has agreed to support the campaign.

Cllr Brash said: “Preserving Hartlepool’s heritage is vitally important to our town’s identity.

“This instrument, which for so long was part of one iconic landmark in the Wesley Chapel and is now part of another in St Joseph’s, is an important part of our town’s history.

“It was a real privilege for me to meet with Canon Paul and see the extraordinary work he and his church are doing right across Hartlepool. I would urge people to contribute to this campaign if they can.”

If people wish to donate to the restoration of the church organ they can get in touch with the parish office at [email protected] or 01429 866288, or by visiting www.holyfamilyhartlepool.org