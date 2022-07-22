Hartlepool’s summer charity fundraiser

The event will take place on Saturday, August 27, at the Victoria Arms, on the Headland, from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets are £2 each and can be purchased on the door.

There will be a disco, raffle, bingo, football cards, name the teddy and hot dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Robson, of Hartlepool, explained why she and her daughter, Stacey Robson, chose the charity.

She said: “My best friend had a really bad experience with her son and they more or less saved his life.

"To be honest, they don’t get any funding from the Government.

"They’re just not appreciated enough. We’d be lost without them.”

This event is aimed at adults but children are also welcome.

Any donations and prizes are appreciated.