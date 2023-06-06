West View Primary School, in Hartlepool, has received the grade – which is the second highest of four outcomes – following a two-day inspection by the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted).

The five areas in which the school was marked – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision – were all classed as “good”.

Inspectors concluded that “pupils like school” and “school sweatshirts are worn with pride”.

West View Primary school pupils after the announcement that the their school has been graded as "good" after a recent Ofsted inspection. Picture by FRANK REID

They added: “Displays around school remind pupils to believe in themselves with positive statements like ‘I can be anything I want to be’.”

The report also highlighted how “adults have high expectations of pupils” and “leaders have a sharp focus on making sure that all pupils quickly become confident and fluent readers”.

It continued: “Everywhere you look, there are inviting, cosy spaces to read and old suitcases full of books, encouraging pupils to sit and enjoy a book.”

March’s full inspection was the first since West View became an academy in 2015.

West View Primary School headteacher Lauren Furness.

It was also judged as “good” during Ofsted’s previous full inspection in 2009.

Referring to how the school can improve, the new report stated: “In some parts of the curriculum, such as geography and science, the essential knowledge that leaders want pupils to know is not identified clearly enough.”

They also added: “Leaders should ensure that teachers build in sufficient time for pupils to use and apply their knowledge to help embed learning into their long-term memory.”

West View headteacher Lauren Furness said: “I am delighted with the positive outcome of this inspection which is testament to the hard work, commitment, and dedication of the entire team at West View.

“As headteacher, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every member of the school community who has played a part in making West View Primary School the good school that it is.

“I am immensely proud of the way in which our pupils conducted themselves throughout the whole inspection, from showing their work to talking about their learning and even taking the inspectors on a tour of the school.