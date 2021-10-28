Haunted Hartlepool pub to host Halloween weekend events, screening Hocus Pocus and Rocky Horror Picture Show with spooky cocktails and pizza
Halloween celebrations in Hartlepool are getting underway.
It’s the spookiest weekend of the year – and a pub in the town will mark it in an unusual way.
The Duke of Cleveland, in Church Walk, will show Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on Friday, October 29, ahead of a Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed brunch on Sunday, October 31.
The film screening will take place in the Blue Room, where poltergeist activity is said to have taken place, and film-goers will be treated to cocktails and pizza while enjoying the movie night.
Pub manager David Clark has said that the atmosphere will be cosy, despite the spooky theme of the film.
David, 28, said: “It’s a showing of Hocus Pocus with cocktails and pizza. It’s an intimate little showing.
"We got this film on Friday, but then on Sunday we’ve got the Rocky Horror brunch as well.”
The pub also shows films at other festive periods of the year, such as Christmas and Valentine’s day, with classics being the most popular choice.
David added: "It’s really good, we turn off the lights and put candles on all of the tables, so it’s really intimate. It’s a nice little screening. It’s atmospheric.
"The most popular ones are the classics, the ones people are able to enjoy together.”
The screening comes just a night before Hartlepool paranormal investigator Jo Banks holds an open to the public investigation at the pub.
Unusual events are said to have taken place at the building for a number of years, with David that “there’s not a week that goes by where something doesn’t click with someone.”
He said: “When you are pulling up on a night, sometimes you can see people in the window, but there’s actually no one in the building.”
"Every now and then something will crop up.
"It’s a lovely place and it doesn’t make you scared at any point.”
Jo added: “It is probably from the Blue Room, on the first floor, that I have the most notable memories, with strong smells and fluctuations in temperature, while what has been described as poltergeist activity has been spoken of by more than one.”
More details about the film screening are available on the pub’s Facebook page.