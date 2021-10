The five bed house in Hartlepool’s Park Road blends modern and authentic period features in its stunning decor.

Featuring three reception rooms and two garages, the home benefits from spacious gardens and a sweeping gated driveway.

The property also has its own mini spa – with an 18ft swimming pool, a four person sauna and built-in surround sound system.

Have a look inside this beautiful home, currently on the market for £650,000.

1. Lots of green spaces The home boasts two beautiful gardens. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Grand entrance The entrance hall impresses with its oak staircase. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Bright living room The living room is flooded with natural light thanks to the patio doors overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Fitted kitchen The kitchen features dark oak wall and base units, as well as multiple appliances. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales