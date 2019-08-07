Have you seen missing 16-year-old Philip Twidale? Police appeal for help to find him almost a week on
An appeal has been launched to track down a 16-year-old boy who failed to return home almost a week ago.
Cleveland Police has issued the alert to find Philip Twidale.
Officers are searching for the 16-year-old, who has been missing from home in Hartlepool since last Thursday, August 1.
As part of their inquiries they want to hear from anyone who may have seen Philip or know where he is.Philip was last seen at around 4pm on Thursday.
The force says he was due to return home later that day but did not turn up.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike branded tracksuit top, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and grey Nike brand ‘TN’ style trainers.
Philip is white with short dark brown hair.Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 131310.