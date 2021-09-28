‘He is gone but his legacy lives on’ – Mum of Bradley Lowery unveils a street sign in his honour
Gemma Lowery has spoken of her love and pride for her son after being the surprise guest to officially open ‘Bradley Lowery Way’ – a street named in his honour.
Six-year-old Bradley Lowery died on July 7, 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer, however his name lives on after his family set up a charity in his name to help other children across the country.
The football-mad youngster inspired many with his cheeky smile and kindness made him friends wherever he went, including then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, whom he called his best pal.
Now Bradley’s name will live on in another way, after Gleeson have dedicated one of the street names on their Hardwicke Place development in Blackhall to be “Bradley Lowery Way”.
Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery visited the development on Tuesday, September 28, where she unveiled the sign and spoke of her surprise at the gesture.
She said: "This is more like a personal thing, I know the Foundation is helping so many children which is amazing but this is personal for me because this now lives on forever and people who buy these houses are going to live on the Bradley Lowery Way.
"When I got the phone call I was astonished, I was amazed and the feeling that I’ve got inside, I just can’t describe it – he is gone but his legacy lives on and this is just one way of showing that.
"It is incredible and it makes me so proud.”
As well as the gesture of the street name, staff at Gleeson have also been walking the distance between John o' Groats and Lands End across various parts of the North East.
In the process of the walking, £4,000 has been raised which will go towards “Super Brad’s Pad” – a holiday home in Scarborough which will allow the families of poorly children the opportunity to spend time there making precious memories.
Gemma added: “Just a thank you to everybody who has supported the walk, they have walked so far in lots of different types of weather
"They have just been amazing and this £4,000 is actually going to the holiday home so lots of children are going to get to make special memories like we did with Bradley.”