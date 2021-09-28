Six-year-old Bradley Lowery died on July 7, 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer, however his name lives on after his family set up a charity in his name to help other children across the country.

Now Bradley’s name will live on in another way, after Gleeson have dedicated one of the street names on their Hardwicke Place development in Blackhall to be “Bradley Lowery Way”.

Gemma Lowery has unveiled the Bradley Lowery Way street sign.

Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery visited the development on Tuesday, September 28, where she unveiled the sign and spoke of her surprise at the gesture.

She said: "This is more like a personal thing, I know the Foundation is helping so many children which is amazing but this is personal for me because this now lives on forever and people who buy these houses are going to live on the Bradley Lowery Way.

"When I got the phone call I was astonished, I was amazed and the feeling that I’ve got inside, I just can’t describe it – he is gone but his legacy lives on and this is just one way of showing that.

Gemma Lowery (2nd left) is presented with a cheque for £4.000 by Bradley Lowery foundation walkers (left to right) Natalie Bailey, Terri and Gemma Sowerby.

"It is incredible and it makes me so proud.”

As well as the gesture of the street name, staff at Gleeson have also been walking the distance between John o' Groats and Lands End across various parts of the North East.

Gemma added: “Just a thank you to everybody who has supported the walk, they have walked so far in lots of different types of weather

Bradley touches the hearts of many across the country.

"They have just been amazing and this £4,000 is actually going to the holiday home so lots of children are going to get to make special memories like we did with Bradley.”

