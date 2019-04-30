‘He would have been so proud’: Veterans turn out to give Hartlepool Second World War soldier a hero’s send off

A Hartlepool Second World War veteran was given a send off fit for a hero after numerous ex-service organisations answered a call to attend his funeral.

Thomas Robb, known as Tom, served in France, Africa, the Middle East and Italy, earning a host of medals.

Standard bearers lower their standards as mourners make their way into Stranton Crematorium for the service of army veteran Tom Robb. Picture by FRANK REID

He died aged 99 last Tuesday and armed forces organisations from across Teesside carried standards at his funeral yesterday, at Stranton Crematorium, after an invite by his family went out.

They included the Hartlepool Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), Hartlepool Royal Engineers, Green Howards, Coldstream Guards Association, and Royal Army Service Corps.

Tom’s daughter Janet Slater, 62, said: “I think he would have been so proud that all these guys turned up to give him the good send off that they did.

“He was very modest and would never have expected it.”

Army veteran Tom Robb during his time in the army. Picture by FRANK REID

David Stacey, of Hartlepool RAFA, a neighbour of Tom’s, helped to organise it and veterans groups from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Redcar attended.

David said: “Tom was a special man, he served his country so various veterans organisations came out to recognise what he did and pay our final respects.

“Hopefully, it brought some comfort to his family.”

Tom’s coffin was carried into the chapel to Magic Moments by Perry Como, one of his favourite singers.

Thomas Robb wearing his war medals when he was pictured in 2001.

The service and eulogy was led by his daughter Margaret Robb, a reverend with the United Reformed Church in Newcastle.

Describing Tom’s service in the war with the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, Margaret said: “He received medals of which he was very proud. He often spoke to his children and grandchildren about the war but he never really spoke of the horrors he had witnessed at times.”

Tom served in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy in 1944, and in 2000 returned to visit the graves of his comrades.

After the war he married Janet in 1947. They had three children, Janet, Margaret and Robert. Tom worked at the British Steel works until retirement.

Army veteran Tom Robb's family members arrive for his funeral service held at Stranton Crematorium. Picture by FRANK REID

Margaret added: “He was a good husband and father and later a well-loved grandad.

“He was very principled and generous. He was always there for others.”