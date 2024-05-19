Headstone to Hartlepool RAF man who died aged 17 in 1919 to be replaced by Commonwealth War Graves Commission

By Mark Payne
Published 19th May 2024, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A headstone to a young airman is set to be replaced in a Hartlepool cemetery after it was badly damaged.

The headstone of Charles Stockdale Davison, who died in 1919 aged just 17, was found broken in Stranton Cemetery.

He had joined the RAF around only three months earlier and the stone carries the badge of the service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident Stu Cussons, who pays his respects to the war dead in the cemetery every Saturday, found the damaged stone and shared pictures of it on social media.

The damaged headstone to Charles Davison who died aged just 17 while in the RAF in 1919.The damaged headstone to Charles Davison who died aged just 17 while in the RAF in 1919.
The damaged headstone to Charles Davison who died aged just 17 while in the RAF in 1919.

It was thought the damage may have been done by vandals, but cemetery bosses say the cause is unclear.

However, research by Hartlepool Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) found that the headstone came under the care of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Following the damage, it has pledged to replace it.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) said: “The CWGC has been made aware of the damage to a headstone under its care at Hartlepool (Stranton) Cemetery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cemetery managers say the cause of the headstone damage is unclear.Cemetery managers say the cause of the headstone damage is unclear.
Cemetery managers say the cause of the headstone damage is unclear.

"We were very saddened to hear of the damage. The CWGC will be manufacturing a new headstone to replace the damaged headstone."

Read More
UK's only First World War Battlefield in Hartlepool awarded almost £500,000 than...

Charles entered the Royal Air Force on 26 November in 1918 aged just 16.

Dave Stacey, welfare officer of Hartlepool RAFA, said: “He was what was known as a Boy Entrant, which is like an apprentice.

"He died in Lincoln county hospital so I presume he was doing his training in the Lincolnshire area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not known what Charles died of. His parents lived in Cambridge Street, West Hartlepool, which no longer exists.

The headstone carried his RAF service number and personal inscription ‘Till the day dawns’.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “We have examined the gravestone – which is made of sandstone – and the surrounding area and the cause of the damage is not clear.

“The headstone is cared for by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. We have made them aware of the damage and we are sure they will address it at their earliest opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The commission states: “We believe that each one of those we commemorate were people like us, with their own ambitions, hopes, and dreams.

"It is our duty and privilege to care for their graves and memorials and through our charitable Foundation, keep their stories alive."

Related topics:Commonwealth War Graves CommissionHartlepoolRAF

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.