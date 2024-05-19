Headstone to Hartlepool RAF man who died aged 17 in 1919 to be replaced by Commonwealth War Graves Commission
The headstone of Charles Stockdale Davison, who died in 1919 aged just 17, was found broken in Stranton Cemetery.
He had joined the RAF around only three months earlier and the stone carries the badge of the service.
Resident Stu Cussons, who pays his respects to the war dead in the cemetery every Saturday, found the damaged stone and shared pictures of it on social media.
It was thought the damage may have been done by vandals, but cemetery bosses say the cause is unclear.
However, research by Hartlepool Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) found that the headstone came under the care of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Following the damage, it has pledged to replace it.
A spokesperson for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) said: “The CWGC has been made aware of the damage to a headstone under its care at Hartlepool (Stranton) Cemetery.
"We were very saddened to hear of the damage. The CWGC will be manufacturing a new headstone to replace the damaged headstone."
Charles entered the Royal Air Force on 26 November in 1918 aged just 16.
Dave Stacey, welfare officer of Hartlepool RAFA, said: “He was what was known as a Boy Entrant, which is like an apprentice.
"He died in Lincoln county hospital so I presume he was doing his training in the Lincolnshire area.”
It is not known what Charles died of. His parents lived in Cambridge Street, West Hartlepool, which no longer exists.
The headstone carried his RAF service number and personal inscription ‘Till the day dawns’.
A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “We have examined the gravestone – which is made of sandstone – and the surrounding area and the cause of the damage is not clear.
“The headstone is cared for by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. We have made them aware of the damage and we are sure they will address it at their earliest opportunity.”
The commission states: “We believe that each one of those we commemorate were people like us, with their own ambitions, hopes, and dreams.
"It is our duty and privilege to care for their graves and memorials and through our charitable Foundation, keep their stories alive."
