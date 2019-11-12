Hartlepool takeaways' food hygiene.

Here are the 10 Hartlepool takeaways with the lowest food hygiene ratings

These 10 fast-food businesses have the lowest food hygiene ratings of all of Hartlepool's takeaways, according to the Food Standards Agency.

By Conor Marlborough
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:05 am

All the takeaways were inspected by the Food Standards Agency between 2018 and 2019. The FSA’s rating system ranges from 0 (Improvement Urgently Needed) to 5 (Very Good). None of these Hartlepool takeaways scored lower than 3 (Generally Satisfactory). They are listed here in alphabetical order.

1. Batter & Dough (2019)

40-42 Catcote Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4HG - Food Hygiene Rating: 3 (Generally Satisfying)

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Charlie's (2019)

1 Cundall Road, Hartlepool, TS26 8LQ - Food Hygiene Rating: 3 (Generally Satisfying)

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Donnatello's Pizzeria (2018)

107 Raby Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8DT - Food Hygiene Rating: 3 (Generally Satisfying)

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Gill's Fast Food (2019)

234 Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, TS25 3QD - Food Hygiene Rating: 3 (Generally Satisfying)

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3