Shrove Tuesday 2025 is taking place on Tuesday, March 4, and so we have opened our archives at pancake pictures taken by our photographers over the years.
1. Pancakes everywhere
Staff at ASDA take part in a pancake tossing competition in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Big smiles
Maria Harrison looks happy to be making pancakes for her customers back in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
3. St Bega's
School cook Donna Watson teaches her little chefs how to make pancakes at a pancake making event at St Bega's primary school in 2014. Photo: Other, third party
4. It's race time
Locals get involved in a pancake race in February 1990. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.