Here are 17 retro photos of people celebrating Pancake Day across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
Pancake day is the traditional feast day before the start of lent and is celebrated by people across the globe.

Shrove Tuesday 2025 is taking place on Tuesday, March 4, and so we have opened our archives at pancake pictures taken by our photographers over the years.

Staff at ASDA take part in a pancake tossing competition in 2007.

1. Pancakes everywhere

Staff at ASDA take part in a pancake tossing competition in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Maria Harrison looks happy to be making pancakes for her customers back in 2013.

2. Big smiles

Maria Harrison looks happy to be making pancakes for her customers back in 2013. Photo: Other, third party

School cook Donna Watson teaches her little chefs how to make pancakes at a pancake making event at St Bega's primary school in 2014.

3. St Bega's

School cook Donna Watson teaches her little chefs how to make pancakes at a pancake making event at St Bega's primary school in 2014. Photo: Other, third party

Locals get involved in a pancake race in February 1990.

4. It's race time

Locals get involved in a pancake race in February 1990. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

