Clockwise from top left, Gym Grill, The Staincliffe Hotel, Casa del Mar and Wallis & Co.

Here are 18 Hartlepool restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week 2023

Due to popular demand, Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week is returning for a fourth year and is serving up some tasty deals.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, the event will run from Monday, October 16, to Sunday, October 22.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will be offering specific Restaurant Week menus or specials alongside their existing menus for customers to enjoy.

For more information about the event and specific offers, visit https://www.explorehartlepool.com/.

Offers for the Black Olive are coming soon.

1. Black Olive, Navigation Point

Offers for the Black Olive are coming soon. Photo: Frank Reid

Casa Del Mar have two offers, featuring five tapas dishes for £15 and five tapas dishes for £20, subject to terms and conditions.

2. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point

Casa Del Mar have two offers, featuring five tapas dishes for £15 and five tapas dishes for £20, subject to terms and conditions. Photo: Frank Reid

Glady's Vintage Tea Room is giving customers the chance to enjoy tea and cake for just £5.

3. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew

Glady's Vintage Tea Room is giving customers the chance to enjoy tea and cake for just £5. Photo: Frank Reid

Gym Grill is offering a range of deals, with £5, £10 and £15 offers.

4. Gym Grill, Andrew Street

Gym Grill is offering a range of deals, with £5, £10 and £15 offers. Photo: Frank Reid

