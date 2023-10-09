Here are 18 Hartlepool restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week 2023
Due to popular demand, Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week is returning for a fourth year and is serving up some tasty deals.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, the event will run from Monday, October 16, to Sunday, October 22.
Throughout the week, participating restaurants will be offering specific Restaurant Week menus or specials alongside their existing menus for customers to enjoy.
For more information about the event and specific offers, visit https://www.explorehartlepool.com/.
