News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 31 archvie photos of GCSE results days in Hartlepool across the years

Thousands of teenagers across the town are counting down the days until they receive their GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:39 BST

We hope all of our Hartlepool students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 24.

In the meantime however, here are 31 photos from the Mail archives to remember results days gone by - from 2003 all the way up to 2016.

Do you recognise anyone?

Manor Community Academy pupils Oliver Walker-Tonks, Lily-May Kelsey, Matthew Appleyard, Eleanor Gregory, Kate Lawson and Laura Jenkins celebrate their GCSE exam results in 2012.

1. Smashing results

Manor Community Academy pupils Oliver Walker-Tonks, Lily-May Kelsey, Matthew Appleyard, Eleanor Gregory, Kate Lawson and Laura Jenkins celebrate their GCSE exam results in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Dyke House Academy students Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathryn Smurthwaite celebrate their GCSE results in 2014.

2. The Three Muskateers

Dyke House Academy students Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathryn Smurthwaite celebrate their GCSE results in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St. Bede's Roman Catholic Comprehensive School celebrates results day in 2013.

3. Smiles all around

St. Bede's Roman Catholic Comprehensive School celebrates results day in 2013. Photo: Craig Leng

Photo Sales
The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College students Beth Allison and twin sister Lauren, stood alongside their friend Hannah Cussons in 2012.

4. The wait is finally over

The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College students Beth Allison and twin sister Lauren, stood alongside their friend Hannah Cussons in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:GCSEHartlepool