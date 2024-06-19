Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 36 photos of people in Hartlepool out and about at the Headland, Heugh Battery Museum and Seaton Carew

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Jun 2024, 11:55 BST
Do you recognise anyone?

Hartlepool Mail’s audio visual editor Frank Reid met up with people at the Headland, Heugh Battery Museum and Seaton Carew who were enjoying the sun – when it actually shone – and blowing any cobwebs away.

Stephanie Salisbury enjoys a sunny stroll along the Headland.

1. Hat'll do

Stephanie Salisbury enjoys a sunny stroll along the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Val takes a break from her Headland walk.

2. Taking a break

Val takes a break from her Headland walk. Photo: Frank Reid

John Cant is photographed at the Headland.

3. Sunny day

John Cant is photographed at the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

Pat Cawley enjoys the weather on the Headland.

4. Enjoying the sun

Pat Cawley enjoys the weather on the Headland. Photo: Frank Reid

