Here are 42 MORE photos of Hartlepool children dressed in fancy dress for World Book Day 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST
Hartlepool children have pulled out all the stops to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Thanks to Hannah Austwicke for sending us this photo of Parker, eight, dressed up as Steve Irwin.

1. Steve Irwin

Thanks to Hannah Austwicke for sending us this photo of Parker, eight, dressed up as Steve Irwin. Photo: Other, third party

Thanks to Ruth Spoors-Wintersgill for sending us this photo of Alba, who is just seven weeks old, dressed up as Winnie the Pooh.

2. Winnie the Pooh

Thanks to Ruth Spoors-Wintersgill for sending us this photo of Alba, who is just seven weeks old, dressed up as Winnie the Pooh. Photo: Other, third party

Thanks to Katlyn-Ann Phillips for sending us this photo of Isabelle dressed up as Boo from Monsters Inc.

3. Boo

Thanks to Katlyn-Ann Phillips for sending us this photo of Isabelle dressed up as Boo from Monsters Inc. Photo: Other, third party

Thanks to Dannielle Archer for sending us this photo of Indie, aged nine, dressed up as Matilda.

4. Matilda

Thanks to Dannielle Archer for sending us this photo of Indie, aged nine, dressed up as Matilda. Photo: Other, third party

