Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
1. Harry and Hedwig
Toby and Tallulah dress up as Harry Potter and baby Hedwig. Photo: Other, third party
2. Belle
Thanks to Amber Hornsey for sending us this photo of Lucie-Mae, 5, dressed as Belle. Photo: Other, third party
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Kenzie, aged 11, dress up as a character from Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Photo: Other, third party
4. Elsa and Anna
Vienna, three, dresses up as Elsa and Eliza, two, dresses up as Anna from Frozen. Photo: Other, third party
