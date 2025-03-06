Thousands of children across the world have been dressing up to celebrate World Book Day.Thousands of children across the world have been dressing up to celebrate World Book Day.
Here are 45 photos as Hartlepool children dress up in fancy dress for World Book Day 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST
Hartlepool children have pulled out all the stops to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

Pupils across town demonstrated their love of books by becoming their literary heroes for World Book Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Toby and Tallulah dress up as Harry Potter and baby Hedwig.

1. Harry and Hedwig

Toby and Tallulah dress up as Harry Potter and baby Hedwig. Photo: Other, third party

Thanks to Amber Hornsey for sending us this photo of Lucie-Mae, 5, dressed as Belle.

2. Belle

Thanks to Amber Hornsey for sending us this photo of Lucie-Mae, 5, dressed as Belle. Photo: Other, third party

Kenzie, aged 11, dress up as a character from Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Kenzie, aged 11, dress up as a character from Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Photo: Other, third party

Vienna, three, dresses up as Elsa and Eliza, two, dresses up as Anna from Frozen.

4. Elsa and Anna

Vienna, three, dresses up as Elsa and Eliza, two, dresses up as Anna from Frozen. Photo: Other, third party

