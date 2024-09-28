The annual Good Beer Guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.The annual Good Beer Guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.
The annual Good Beer Guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.

Here are the best pubs in and around Hartlepool according to the Good Beer Guide 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Sep 2024, 16:31 BST
The annual Good Beer Guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.

The Good Beer Guide features 4,500 pubs, bars and breweries across the UK as selected by CAMRA members for “places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too.”

For its 52nd edition, the guide has two covers – one featuring Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and one featuring Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The full beer guide can be purchased for £16.99 at https://camra.org.uk/publications/the-good-beer-guide-2025/.

The Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop is celebrating its 21st year in the guide and serves a range of special drinks and limited edition bottles.

1. Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop, Hartlepool

The Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop is celebrating its 21st year in the guide and serves a range of special drinks and limited edition bottles. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hops and Cheese has three changing beers and pairs beers and ciders with cheeses and charcuterie.

2. Hops and Cheese, Hartlepool

Hops and Cheese has three changing beers and pairs beers and ciders with cheeses and charcuterie. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rat Race Ale House has four changing beers that are sourced locally and as the second micropub in the country, is celebrating 15 years of being in the guide.

3. Rat Race Ale House, Hartlepool

Rat Race Ale House has four changing beers that are sourced locally and as the second micropub in the country, is celebrating 15 years of being in the guide. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Fisherman'ss Arms has three changing beers and is a CAMRA multi-award-winning friendly one-room pub.

4. Fisherman's Arms, The Headland, Hartlepool

The Fisherman'ss Arms has three changing beers and is a CAMRA multi-award-winning friendly one-room pub. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool