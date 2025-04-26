Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather is finally starting to get warmer as a mini heatwave comes to Hartlepool this week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are going to soar this week as warm air blows in from Scandinavia and central Europe.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: “The origins of next week’s air are from Scandinavia and central Europe.

"This air mass will be warmed by compression as the high pressure begins to build, and this warmth will be boosted by daytime heating from the April sun.”

On Sunday, April 27, temperatures are set to reach highs of 19 degrees Celsius, with sunshine expected from 6am until 12pm, and sunny intervals from 12pm until 7pm.

From Monday, April 28, until Wednesday, April 30, temperatures will reach highs of 21 degrees Celsius with wall-to-wall sunshine every day.

Pollen is also expected to be high on these days.

Thursday, May 1 is expected to be the hottest day of the week with highs of 23 degrees Celsius and sunshine all day.

While the days are forecasted to be hot, the nights will still be fairly cool with lows of nine degrees Celsius.