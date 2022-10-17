Heroes of Hartlepool: 28 famous people who were born, lived or studied here

But she is still rightly one of our many Heroes of Hartlepool in this updated list. It does not proclaim to be the definitive guide – there are just too many – and is merely a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of sport, music, broadcasting, fashion, film and beyond.
1. Sir Carl Aarvold
Born in 1907, he played full international rugby for England, served in the Second World War and later became the Recorder of London, presiding over the 1965 trial of the infamous Kray Twins. He died in 1991.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Brian Clough
Born in 1935, he was a prolific scorer for his native Middlesbrough and then Sunderland before cutting his managerial teeth at Hartlepools United in 1965. "Cloughie", who lived on the Fens Estate during his two years here, later won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest. He died in 2004.
Photo: nop supplied
3. Stuart Drummond
Born in 1973, Drummond became Hartlepool's first directly-elected Mayor after campaigning in his then H'Angus the Monkey football mascot role. He hung the suit up after his victory and triumphed at two subsequent elections before the position was abolished.
Photo: Owen Humphreys
4. Teddy Gardner
British and European flyweight champion boxer who entertained Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in his later role as landlord of the Victoria Hotel, in West Hartlepool. He died in his mid 50s in 1977.
Photo: YPN