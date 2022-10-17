News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Just some of the many heroes of Hartlepool who were either born, raised or lived in the town. Who do you recognise here? Read on to find out.

Heroes of Hartlepool: 28 famous people who were born, lived or studied here

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall may have lost her world title fight at the weekend to Claressa Shields.

By Gavin Ledwith
5 minutes ago

But she is still rightly one of our many Heroes of Hartlepool in this updated list. It does not proclaim to be the definitive guide – there are just too many – and is merely a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of sport, music, broadcasting, fashion, film and beyond.

1. Sir Carl Aarvold

Born in 1907, he played full international rugby for England, served in the Second World War and later became the Recorder of London, presiding over the 1965 trial of the infamous Kray Twins. He died in 1991.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

2. Brian Clough

Born in 1935, he was a prolific scorer for his native Middlesbrough and then Sunderland before cutting his managerial teeth at Hartlepools United in 1965. "Cloughie", who lived on the Fens Estate during his two years here, later won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest. He died in 2004.

Photo: nop supplied

Photo Sales

3. Stuart Drummond

Born in 1973, Drummond became Hartlepool's first directly-elected Mayor after campaigning in his then H'Angus the Monkey football mascot role. He hung the suit up after his victory and triumphed at two subsequent elections before the position was abolished.

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales

4. Teddy Gardner

British and European flyweight champion boxer who entertained Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in his later role as landlord of the Victoria Hotel, in West Hartlepool. He died in his mid 50s in 1977.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Savannah MarshallHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 8