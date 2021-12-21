High demand for new stall giving away free food to needy in Hartlepool town centre

LilyAnne’s and Nite Light community interest company have both received £1,000 from leading civil engineering business Esh Construction to allow two festive projects to go ahead.

The donation to Nite Light, which supports homeless people, will provide 10-months’ worth of supplies for a new, market stall which will give food away outside of LilyAnne’s coffee shop in Hartlepool town centre.

Meanwhile, LilyAnne’s, which operates on a not-for-profit basis, will use its donation to create Christmas hampers for those experiencing loneliness over the festive period.

Nite Light CIC and LilyAnne's coffee shop workers with the new stall giving away free food.

Esh Construction is currently working in partnership with housing association Home Group to refurbish empty properties into supported accommodation for people leaving homelessness or domestic violence services.

Esh Contracts Manager, Shawn Clark, said: “While working in Hartlepool on a project which is specifically aimed at those who are more vulnerable in society, we wanted to give something back to the community.

“We are delighted to provide this donation to both Nite Light and LilyAnne’s who are already supporting the new residents of these properties and will continue providing much-needed support for the Tees Valley communities, particularly through the difficult winter period.”

Stephen Hatfield, senior client services manager at Home Group, added: “As a team, we decided that both LilyAnne’s and Nite Light CIC were extremely worthy causes as they’ve been instrumental in supporting people living in our Move On service since it opened.”

LilyAnne's staff and volunteers make new connections at an event hosted by Community Hub Central in town.

Food on Nite Light’s market stall will be bought via redistribution charity Fareshare and given free of charge to those in need.

A spokesperson said: “We already run a free market stall in Middlesbrough which has been a great success, and now this funding from Esh has allowed us to set up a permanent free stall in Hartlepool.

"Anyone who is considered in need, whether they are homeless, working or pensioners, can use the market stall to access free food and essential items.”Nearly 40 people used the new stall on its first day.

Nite Light and LilyAnne’s, on Victoria Road, have been working together around homelessness since combining forces earlier this year, including providing meals, snacks and drinks and hygiene bags for men, women and children from the coffee shop.

