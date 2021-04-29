'Hold on tight to those you love' - Family of Darren Blyth pay tribute to beloved dad and teacher

Darren Blyth was reported as missing after he left his home in Trimdon Station on Wednesday, April 14, and didn’t return.

Extensive searches were carried out and his family launched a huge social media appeal in the hope of bringing Darren, who was a popular biology teacher at Stokesley School in Middlesbrough, home safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Blyth with wife Mel and daughter, Abigail Blyth, nine.

The force confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and offered their condolences to Darren’s family.

Paying tribute to her husband, Darren’s wife, Mel Blyth, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support.

"I have been utterly astounded by the humanity and the lengths friends, family and colleagues, as well as complete strangers, were prepared to go in the search for Darren.

"The sadness and pain I feel right now is indescribable, but the huge outpouring of sentiment gives me some comfort.

Tributes have been paid to much-loved dad Darren Blyth,

"I hope it will provide some comfort to our daughter to know how well loved her dad was, once she is old enough to understand what he meant to so many.”

Mel continued: “I have no surprises in the wonderfully kind comments.

"I always knew how amazing my husband was. He was the most wonderful father, son and friend to so many.

“I find it difficult right now to imagine life without my beautiful soulmate.

Katrina Blyth with dad Darren Blyth.

"He leaves a huge void in mine and the lives of all who knew him, and leaves us all the richer for knowing him.

“He will be remembered with great love, humour and endless stories of our adventures together.

“My own father used to say “live everyday as if it were your last, you never know what is around the corner.”

"My advice to all is – hold on tight to those you love and tell them every day that you love them and how much they mean to you.”

Daughter Katrina Blyth, 36, said: “My dad will always be remembered for his laugh, his wicked sense of humour and his passion for life.

"He was always there for me in times of need and he would always tell rubbish dad jokes to lift the mood.

"He had so many amazing stories about his travels and the live music gigs he’d attended, as well as interesting facts about science and nature.

“He absolutely loved life and he always said; ‘It’s the little things that matter’.

Katrina remembered Darren’s ‘eclectic’ taste in music and said he was ‘full of fun.’

She added: “He loved his job, teaching science at Stokesley School and spoke fondly of his current and past students and colleagues.

"I didn’t know my Dad when I was growing up, but seeing how he was with my sister Abigail made me wish I’d known him as a child.

"He was a great Dad to both of us in so many different ways.

"My house and garden are full of heart shaped rocks he’s given me that he’s picked up on his nature walks, and they will always remind me of how much he loved me.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, his family, friends, students and colleagues alike.

“Dad, we will always love you.”

Katrina thanked everyone for their support, including the emergency services involved in the search, as she asked for privacy on behalf of the family.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.