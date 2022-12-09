Home town raise for Hartlepool actor Lewis Cope after he is unveiled as Emmerdale's newest heartthrob
“So proud.” That’s the reaction from Hartlepool after one of its finest talents joined the cast of television soap opera Emmerdale.
Lewis Cope has been revealed as the newest star on the long-running ITV series.
Viewers won’t have long to wait to see Lewis in his role as Nicky the new nanny at Hope Farm.
In the show, Nicky impresses Gabby Thomas, Dawn Taylor and Kim Tate when he goes for an interview for the nanny job – and it looks like there may be more twists to come from Emmerdale’s newest heartthrob.
Lewis has already started filming for the programme and recently told the press he was “having fun” with the role.
He said Nicky was a “great character” to play and was very likeable.
Back in his hometown of Hartlepool, Lewis got heaps of praise from his pal Zac Healey for making it in the world of TV showbiz.
Zac said Lewis was a “humble” town lad who was massively talented and owed his success to his sheer hard work and attitude.
"I am really proud of him,” said Zac who is the choreographer of the Hartlepool street dance crew Ruff Diamond in which Lewis was a star almost 10 years ago.
Ruff Diamond came within a whisker of winning the grand finals of the Got To Dance show on Sky TV in 2013.
Lewis was also part of Ruff Diamond when the crew appeared on the Children In Need TV show and danced with the cast of EastEnders.
And he also competed with the crew in three world Hip Hop International world championships in Las Vegas.
He added: “He had all of these experiences. He soaks everything up and he continues to do that.
"Lewis spent a lot of years in Ruff Diamond and he has gone on to huge things since then. He is going from strength to strength.
"He is massively talented but even now, he is still a humble lad. A lovely genuine lad.
"Whenever he is home, he sends me a message to meet up.”
Zac said he “recognised” when Lewis was in Ruff Diamond that he was really hard working and that is something that has served him well.
"This is what he deserves.”
Lewis’s legacy in Hartlepool
And while he’s filming for Emmerdale, Lewis is also having another impact back in Hartlepool.
The current Ruff Diamond troupe is appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road.
The panto will be on from Tuesday, December 13, to Saturday, December 24, with a combination of morning, afternoon and evening performances.
Zac said: “The Ruff Diamond crew of today is made up of the dancers who were inspired by Lewis when they were much younger. They are all 18 to 20 years old now and they started to dance because of the success of Ruff Diamond.”
As well as choreographing Ruff Diamond’s latest crew, Zac also runs the Ruff Diamond Academy in Osborne Road. It is the town’s first dedicated studio for street dance.