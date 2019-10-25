Little Mix merchandise on sale at Utilita Arena.

Global superstars Little Mix wowed fans when they took to the stage on the first night of their Newcastle shows, which kicked off on Thursday, October 24 in spectacular style.

Their run of three shows comes part of their huge LM5 Tour which has seen them performing a mix of tracks from their new album along with many of their greatest hits.

Little Mix are performing at Utilita Arena in Newcastle. Photo by Press Association.

And many of their fans made sure they got into the spirit of the night by wearing the Little Mix merchandise bought from the stands in the arena itself.

With two more huge shows set to take place tonight and on Saturday night, many Mixers will be keen to get their hands on the goods – but just how much will it set you back?

There is loads of Little Mix merchandise to choose from.

Wasabi hoodie £50

LM5 hoodie £50

Black or white T-Shirt £30

Baseball cap £25

Teddy bear £20

Mug £15

Programme £15

Tote bag £15

Metal key ring £10

Bunny ears £10

Fan £10

Glow stick £8

Face mask £5

Photo set £5

Plastic key ring £3