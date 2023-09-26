News you can trust since 1877
How badly will Storm Arwen hit Hartlepool and when?

Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter much of the United Kingdom over the coming days with the arrival of Storm Arwen.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
But while Hartlepool is likely to escape the worst of its havoc, it will not be completely immune to its disruption.

With the exception of London and the South East, Arwen is expected to be felt by all of Great Britain and Northern Ireland between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Winds of up to 75 miles per hour are expected to hit high ground in Northern Ireland, South-West Scotland, West and North-West Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire.

Storm waves batter Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater in 2021.Storm waves batter Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater in 2021.
Storm waves batter Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater in 2021.
In areas experiencing the worst gusts, experts fear there will be damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to road and rail routes.

Hartlepool is included in the yellow weather warning for wind issued earlier this week by the Met Office.

Yet gusts here are likely to peak at 43 miles per hour between around 9pm-11pm on Wednesday after rising steadily during the afternoon.

These are expected to ease in the early hours of Thursday morning to around 17 miles per hour.

While Scotland is subject to an additional yellow weather warning for rain, Hartlepool and the North East are predicted to be drier with a 50% chance of a downpour between 2pm-6pm on Wednesday.

This reduces to around a one in 10 chance of rainfall on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be a sunny day with temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius and only a one in 20 chance of rain.

