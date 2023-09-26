Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But while Hartlepool is likely to escape the worst of its havoc, it will not be completely immune to its disruption.

With the exception of London and the South East, Arwen is expected to be felt by all of Great Britain and Northern Ireland between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds of up to 75 miles per hour are expected to hit high ground in Northern Ireland, South-West Scotland, West and North-West Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm waves batter Hartlepool's Heugh Breakwater in 2021.

In areas experiencing the worst gusts, experts fear there will be damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to road and rail routes.

Hartlepool is included in the yellow weather warning for wind issued earlier this week by the Met Office.

Yet gusts here are likely to peak at 43 miles per hour between around 9pm-11pm on Wednesday after rising steadily during the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are expected to ease in the early hours of Thursday morning to around 17 miles per hour.

While Scotland is subject to an additional yellow weather warning for rain, Hartlepool and the North East are predicted to be drier with a 50% chance of a downpour between 2pm-6pm on Wednesday.

This reduces to around a one in 10 chance of rainfall on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be a sunny day with temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius and only a one in 20 chance of rain.