How inspiring Dottie O’Keefe from Hartlepool is amazing everyone with her progress

Just a year on from a life-changing operation on her spine, young Dottie O’Keefe is continuing to surprise people every day.

The Hartlepool five-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, is making incredible progress towards walking unaided. She has also hit the milestone of riding a scooter, astounding her parents. As Dottie continues her journey, we take a look at her story in pictures.

Dottie O'Keefe meets consultant John Gooden who carried out her operation at Leeds General Infirmary.

Dottie O'Keefe recovering in Leeds General Infirmary hospital after undergoing a five-hour operation to help her walk.

Dottie O'Keefe, on her scooter.

Look at Dottie go!

