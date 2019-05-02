How staff at a Hartlepool shop raised thousands for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice

Charity champions in Hartlepool have been doing their bit for a great cause - by getting on their bikes.

Gemma Hewiton, who is store manager of Boots in the town’s Middleton Grange shopping centre, saddled up in aid of local babies’ hospice Zoe Place and joined colleagues in cycling more than 100 miles. While she hit the road, staff in her shop hit the exercise bikes to rack up even more miles. Here we take a closer look at how the fundraising unfolded.

Gemma Hewitson (right) with fellow bike riders,Tim Worth, Mark Ramshaw, Megan Fawkes and Stephen Fulton are cheered on the way by staff from Boots and Exercise4less outside of the Marina branch of Boots. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Gemma Hewitson pictured before headling off on the cycle ride. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Raising money for Zoe's Place instore with a tombola. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Chris Richardson from exercise4less times Jason Balderson Boots customer advisor as he rides the exercise bike. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

