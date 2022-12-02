How to bid for contract to build dozens of new Hartlepool home for affordable rent market

Forty-eight properties will be built on the sites of the former Market Hotel, in Lynn Street, the former Hartlepool Borough Council depot, also in Lynn Street, and the council’s drug and alcohol treatment centre, in nearby Whitby Street.

The contract will be for the design and construction of 48 properties - a mix of two, three and four-bed homes – which will be let at affordable rents.

Hartlepool Borough Council is keen to hear from local house builders who might be interested and assistant director for development and growth Bev Bearne said: “This is a major development opportunity and a chance for a company to support our ambitious regeneration proposals for this part of the town.

The site of the former Market Hotel, in Lynn Street, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into new homes for the affordable rent market.

“The council has an ongoing commitment to support and encourage the provision of affordable housing across the borough and these homes will complement our wider plans for the area.

“We are currently awaiting the outcome of our bid in round 2 of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and if successful we will be looking to develop a production village to support the creation of a wider screen industries sector based around the state-of-the-art facilities at the Northern Film and TV Studios on the site of the Northern School of Art.”

The is due to begin on February 20 next year and last 88 weeks.

Anyone wishing to register an interest should apply via the ProContract e-tendering portal at https://procontract.due-north.com

