How to sign up to the Hartlepool Mail newsletter to get the latest news and sport straight to your inbox

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 15:14 BST
Sign up now to get the biggest and breaking headlines from Hartlepool in your inbox with our free Hartlepool Mail newsletter.

In an ever-changing news landscape, keeping up with the latest news can often feel like a chore, and it’s easy to forget to stay abreast of the latest headlines.

However, with our free Hartlepool Mail newsletter, the news comes to you and your inbox - it’s your essential guide to the latest news from across town and the surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our team of dedicated journalists spend their days writing the stories that readers love from our well-received retro photo libraries, our excellent Hartlepool United coverage from Robbie Stelling, as well as the local stories that matter and regular columns from the likes of local MP Jonathan Brash and town physio Paul Gough.

Signing up for the Hartlepool Mail's daily newsletter takes our latest news and sport straight to your email inbox.placeholder image
Signing up for the Hartlepool Mail's daily newsletter takes our latest news and sport straight to your email inbox.

We make sure you never miss out on the news worth knowing about.

Signing up takes just seconds. Click this link, select Hartlepool Mail Today from our list of newsletters and enter your email.

Why sign up?

  • It’s completely free to join;
  • We save you time by delivering the news to you;
  • Never miss out on the biggest stories.
Related topics:Hartlepool MailHartlepoolHartlepool United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice