How you can have your picture taken with cricket's IPCC World Cup in Hartlepool
Cricket lovers can have their picture taken with the IPCC World Cup when it pays a fleeting visit to Hartlepool this weekend.
The trophy – which England memorably won for the first time this summer with a super-over victory over New Zealand – will be at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, Hartlepool, from 9.30am-10.30am on Sunday, November 17.
Club junior president and committee member Michael Gough told the Mail: “It is a great honour and a coup.
“We are lucky to get it and people can come along and take pictures of themselves with it.
“But people will need to be quick because it is on a tight schedule as the security people who will be there will be taking it elsewhere straight away.”
The IPCC World Cup is touring the North East over the weekend and will also be present at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, on Friday night at the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League annual presentation night.
England won the one-day competition for the first time in its 44-year history in July when batsman Ben Stokes, who lives in East Durham, was instrumental in the host nation’s late fightback at Lord’s.
Michael, who is father of international umpire Michael Gough Junior, said: “Who knows when we will get this honour again? The World Cup is in India in four years time and it will be difficult for us to defend it there.”