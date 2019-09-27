Architect’s impression of the Scarborough holiday home. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has launched a search for a name and slogan for its purpose-built holiday home in Scarborough.

The holiday home, which received planning consent in April this year, will be a recreation facility for poorly children and their families, built in memory of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who lost his life in July 2017

Bradley, who suffered terminal neuroblastoma cancer, inspired families across the country with his bravery and cheeky smile – and always found the time to play with and support other children facing their own challenges in hospital.

Bradley Lowery when he was the England mascot at Wembley.

Now the Foundation set up in his name is inviting suggestions from the public to help them think of a name and accompanying tagline for the eco-friendly, five-bedroom property.

Gemma Lowery, founder and chief executive of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Brad loved Scarborough. We were so lucky that when he was with us, we were able to make lots of memories together and now we want to make sure other families, in similar situations to us, can too.”

Since it was founded, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children and established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer.

The charity has also donated thousands of pounds to childhood cancer research, and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Artist impressions of how the Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home in Scarborough could look.

Mum-of-two Gemma added: “We’ve been going round in circles trying to think of a name for the holiday home in Scarborough, so now we’re asking everybody to give us a helping hand.

“We’re also looking for businesses to help us with the development of the property – so please get in touch if you have any suggestions or you can contribute in any way to the development.”

The holiday house will feature a gym and sauna, barbecue terrace, games room, kitchen and living area.

Send your suggestions to contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com by Friday, October 4.