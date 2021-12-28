How you can support the fight against childhood cancer across the North East

Mikail Hassan who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and who is the face of the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, this year.

Figures from Cancer Research UK show that around 65 children in the North East face a cancer diagnosis each year but there are positive signs too.

The statistics also show that survival rates are encouraging and the charity is funding research to help improve the situation even further.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson for the North East, said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects.

"That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.”

Nationally, around 4,200 children and young people aged 0-24 are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK; that’s around 350 cases every month, 81 cases each week and 12 cases each day.

But around 8 in 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) diagnosed with cancer in the UK now survive their disease for at least ten years.

Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People’s vision is to improve survival and reduce long-term side effects for children and young people with cancer.

Lisa said that money raised through Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People will be ring-fenced to fund research into cancers affecting children and young people (aged 0-24).

Donations will be used to fund research to help more 0-24-year-olds survive cancer and do so with a good quality of life.

People can also support the charity by nominating children with cancer for an award.

The Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for cancer within the past five years.** There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Every eligible child who is nominated receives a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card, a t-shirt and a certificate signed by celebrities supporting the campaign. Their siblings also receive a certificate.

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £40 million for vital research to help improve survival and reduce the long-term side effects of treatments.

TK Maxx’s support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People is part of a year-round fundraising partnership which also includes their clothes collection campaign, Give Up Clothes for Good which takes place again this September.

The clothes are then sold at Cancer Research UK shops to raise funds for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

For more information, interested people should visit www.cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople or follow Cancer Research UK on Facebook.

